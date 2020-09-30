87 Rapes Reported Daily, Over 7% Rise in Crimes Against Women In 2019: NCRB Data

The National Crime Record Bureau's "Crime in India" 2019 report released on Tuesday, September 29, has revealed that crimes against women increased 7.3 per cent from 2018 to 2019.

The annual report said that on an average, 87 rape cases were reported daily, and a total of 4,05,861 cases of crime against women were reported during 2019. Meanwhile, in 2018, India had reported 3,78,236 cases of crimes against women.

The report comes amid nationwide outrage over the gang-rape and murder of a 19-year-old Dalit girl in Uttar Pradesh's Hathras.

With 59,853 cases, Uttar Pradesh reported the highest number of crimes against women, accounting for 14.7 per cent of such cases across the country. This was followed by Rajasthan with 41,550 cases(10.2 per cent) and Maharashtra with 37,144 cases(9.2 per cent).

Meanwhile, the highest rate of crime against women was reported by Assam at 177.8 (per lakh population), followed by Rajasthan (110.4) and Haryana (108.5). The highest number of rapes were reported by Rajasthan with 5,997 cases, followed by UP with 3,065 cases and Madhya Pradesh with 2,485 cases.

In 2019, a total of 32,033 cases of rape were reported, compared to 33,356 rapes recorded in 2018.

Furthermore, UP also reported the highest number of crimes against girl children under the POCSO Act with 7,444 cases. This was followed by Maharashtra with 6,402 cases and MP with 6,053 cases.

Of the total crimes against women in 2019, the majority were registered under 'cruelty by husband or his relatives' (30.9 per cent) followed by 'Assault on women with intent to outrage her modesty' (21.8 per cent), 'kidnapping and abduction of women' (17.9 per cent).

Also, the report stated that crimes against Scheduled Castes also went up 7.3 per cent in 2019. The highest number of cases -11,829 cases, accounting for 25.8 per cent of the cases across the country - were reported by UP.

Meanwhile, Rajasthan reported the highest number of rape against Dalit women with 554 cases, followed by UP with 537 and MP with 510 cases. The rate of rape against Dalit women was highest in Kerala at 4.6 (per lakh population), followed by MP at 4.5 and Rajasthan 4.5.