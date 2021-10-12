All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
Chennai: Chain Snatching Suspect Tracked By Drones; Shot Dead

Representation Image 

Crime
The Logical Indian Crew

Chennai: Chain Snatching Suspect Tracked By Drones; Shot Dead

Neelima Mishra

Writer: Neelima Mishra

Neelima Mishra

Neelima Mishra

Remote Intern

Guru Govind Singh Indraprashtha University in New Delhi is where Neelima Mishra is doing her master's degree. She graduated from Delhi University with a bachelor's degree in journalism (hons.). She is pursuing a corporate communication specialisation at IP University.

See article by Neelima Mishra

Tamil Nadu,  12 Oct 2021 4:30 PM GMT

Editor : Madhusree Goswami | 

Madhusree Goswami

Madhusree Goswami

Digital Editor

A mountain girl trying to make it big in the city. She loves to travel and explore and hence keen on doing on-ground stories. Giving the crux of the matter through her editing skills is her way to pay back the journalism its due credit.

See article by Madhusree Goswami

Creatives : Neelima Mishra

Neelima Mishra

Neelima Mishra

Remote Intern

Guru Govind Singh Indraprashtha University in New Delhi is where Neelima Mishra is doing her master's degree. She graduated from Delhi University with a bachelor's degree in journalism (hons.). She is pursuing a corporate communication specialisation at IP University.

See article by Neelima Mishra

According to police, the accused duo hailed from Jharkhand and were involved in chain snatching incidents and the killing of a Tasmac employee last week.

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo

Following a massive hunt, the Chennai police shot down a suspected chain snatcher and arrested his accomplice in the city suburbs on Monday, October 11. The operation involved at least 200 police personnel and drones. The accused duo hailed from Jharkhand and were employed in menial jobs in the suburbs, cops said.

The accused, identified as Murthaza Sheikh and Naim Akhtar, snatched the six-sovereign gold chain of an elderly woman at Pennalur bus stop on October 10, reported India Today. When the old woman held on to her chain and started screaming, they fired in the air before escaping with the chain, police said. After the news of the theft came to light, 10 police teams were deployed around Irungattukottai Lake, where they were last spotted and drones were used to search them.

Giving the details of a gunfight in Sriperumbudur, police said Sheikh used a sharp weapon to attack and injured a constable when the police team surrounded them near Padur village at around 1pm.

Following the event, the Kancheepuram district superintendent formed units to elicit information and apprehend the perpetrators. A number of parties were formed, and they tracked the two to a location near the Mevalurkuppam Lake in Sriperumbudur, where they encircled Murtha.r. "When these two males tried to steal a 55-year-old woman's gold chain as she was waiting for a bus at a toll plaza near Sriperumbudur, she resisted and sounded an alert." They fired in the air before fleeing with the chain at that point. "We had around 300 police officers searching for the two since Sunday afternoon in the lake area," a senior officer engaged in the operation stated. The officer added, "We have information that the deceased and his accomplice in detention brought the pistol from north India."

Suspected Involvement In Another Crime

Apart from the chain-snatching incident, police suspect that Sheikh and Akhtar were also involved in another incident where an employee of a government-run liquor shop died after sustaining bullet injuries when attacked by a gang.

Also Read: Rapist Gets 20 Years In Jail Within 9 Days Of Crime In Rajasthan

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Neelima Mishra
,
Editor : Madhusree Goswami
,
Creatives : Neelima Mishra
Encounter 
Police 
Chennai 
chain-snatching 

Must Reads

Similar Posts

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2021 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X