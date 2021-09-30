Shocking! Video Of Minor Kept In 'Chains' Ges Viral, Cops Arrest Father And Madarsa Owner

The Aligarh police on Monday, September 28, the arrested owner of a madarsa and the father of a minor boy after it was discovered that the minor was 'chained' inside the institution. The minor's father admitted that he had requested that the boy be kept in shackles since he used to flee the madrasa and was later apprehended.
According to The Indian Express, the madarsa owner and his father appeared in front of a local court on Tuesday, September 28, when they were placed in judicial detention. A video clip on social media depicting a youngster tied to his feet went viral, bringing the situation to light.
During investigation, the sleuths learned that the clip is of a madarsa located in the Sasanigate area of Aligarh. The minor was discovered in chains inside the chamber after the authorities raided the institution, and he was eventually rescued. The child had been a resident of the madarsa for about two years, according to the owner. The youngster had run away from the madrasa twice in the previous month, prompting his father to have him chained.
The madarsa proprietor told the authorities that the boy's father had bound him to a chain at the madarsa. On the orders of Aligarh's Child Welfare Committee, the police moved the child to a government home.
After questioning, both the madarsa owner and the boy's father were taken into custody. A case was registered at the Sasanigate police station on the charge of illegal detention.
Also Read: Missing For 14 Years, Jharkhand Girl Returns Home With Government's Efforts