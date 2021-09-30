Shocking! Video Of Minor Kept In 'Chains' Ges Viral, Cops Arrest Father And Madarsa Owner

During investigation, the sleuths learned that the clip is of a madarsa located in the Sasanigate area of Aligarh. The minor was discovered in chains inside the chamber after the authorities raided the institution, and he was eventually rescued. The child had been a resident of the madarsa for about two years, according to the owner. The youngster had run away from the madrasa twice in the previous month, prompting his father to have him chained.

The madarsa proprietor told the authorities that the boy's father had bound him to a chain at the madarsa. On the orders of Aligarh's Child Welfare Committee, the police moved the child to a government home.

After questioning, both the madarsa owner and the boy's father were taken into custody. A case was registered at the Sasanigate police station on the charge of illegal detention.

