All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
Shocking! Video Of Minor Kept In Chains Ges Viral, Cops Arrest Father And Madarsa Owner

Image Credit: Livehindustan

Crime
The Logical Indian Crew

Shocking! Video Of Minor Kept In 'Chains' Ges Viral, Cops Arrest Father And Madarsa Owner

Neelima Mishra

Writer: Neelima Mishra

Neelima Mishra

Neelima Mishra

Remote Intern

Guru Govind Singh Indraprashtha University in New Delhi is where Neelima Mishra is doing her master's degree. She graduated from Delhi University with a bachelor's degree in journalism (hons.). She is pursuing a corporate communication specialisation at IP University.

See article by Neelima Mishra

Uttar Pradesh,  30 Sep 2021 1:51 PM GMT

Editor : Madhusree Goswami | 

Madhusree Goswami

Madhusree Goswami

Digital Editor

A mountain girl trying to make it big in the city. She loves to travel and explore and hence keen on doing on-ground stories. Giving the crux of the matter through her editing skills is her way to pay back the journalism its due credit.

See article by Madhusree Goswami

Creatives : Neelima Mishra

Neelima Mishra

Neelima Mishra

Remote Intern

Guru Govind Singh Indraprashtha University in New Delhi is where Neelima Mishra is doing her master's degree. She graduated from Delhi University with a bachelor's degree in journalism (hons.). She is pursuing a corporate communication specialisation at IP University.

See article by Neelima Mishra

The minor's father admitted that he had requested that the boy be kept in shackles since he used to flee the madrasa and was later apprehended.

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo

The Aligarh police on Monday, September 28, the arrested owner of a madarsa and the father of a minor boy after it was discovered that the minor was 'chained' inside the institution. The minor's father admitted that he had requested that the boy be kept in shackles since he used to flee the madrasa and was later apprehended.

According to The Indian Express, the madarsa owner and his father appeared in front of a local court on Tuesday, September 28, when they were placed in judicial detention. A video clip on social media depicting a youngster tied to his feet went viral, bringing the situation to light.

During investigation, the sleuths learned that the clip is of a madarsa located in the Sasanigate area of Aligarh. The minor was discovered in chains inside the chamber after the authorities raided the institution, and he was eventually rescued. The child had been a resident of the madarsa for about two years, according to the owner. The youngster had run away from the madrasa twice in the previous month, prompting his father to have him chained.

The madarsa proprietor told the authorities that the boy's father had bound him to a chain at the madarsa. On the orders of Aligarh's Child Welfare Committee, the police moved the child to a government home.

After questioning, both the madarsa owner and the boy's father were taken into custody. A case was registered at the Sasanigate police station on the charge of illegal detention.

Also Read: Missing For 14 Years, Jharkhand Girl Returns Home With Government's Efforts


Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Neelima Mishra
,
Editor : Madhusree Goswami
,
Creatives : Neelima Mishra
Aligarh 
Minor 
Assaulted 

Must Reads

Similar Posts

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy
Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2021 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X