Missing For 14 Years, Jharkhand Girl Returns Home With Government's Efforts

With the help of initiatives by the Jharkhand government, Jayanti Lakra, a resident belonging to Kitam village in Gumla, was finally reunited with her family after going missing for 14 years.



Almost a decade and a half ago, Jayanti had gone missing from Sant Anna Chainpur, where she worked as a cook.

Her rescue operation took place a few days back after it came to the knowledge of Jharkhand's Chief Minister Hemant Soren that she is in Punjab. After receiving instructions from the Chief Minister, the State Migrant Control Room, which comes under the Labour Department, swung into swift action. Finally, she came back from Punjab to Ranchi.

Officials Came Into Action For Rescue

Jayanti was sent back to her village along with her family members on Tuesday, September 28.

Jayanti had gone missing from where she worked. She found shelter in the Guru Nanak Old Age Ashram in Punjab after wandering for quite some time. The matter reached the State Migrant Control Room on September 9, 2021. The officials swung into action quickly to take the required steps.

When Chief Minister Hemant Soren learnt about the circumstances of Jayanti, he asked officials to ensure that she was brought back and handed over to her family. Her family members constantly followed up with officials and Guru Nanak Old Age Ashram in Punjab made arrangements for her to return home safely.

