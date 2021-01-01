'Makes Me Sit On Office Floor': Tamil Nadu Dalit Panchayat President Alleges Caste-Based Discrimination

The president of Tamil Nadu's Gurumurthy Naickenpatti panchayat, M Muthulakshmi, who belongs to Dalit community, submitted a petition to the district collector alleging that the panchayat vice-president, who is a caste Hindu, has been constantly making her sit on the floor because of the caste that she belongs to.

The 37-year-old woman has alleged that P Vardharaj, the vice-president of the Panchayat, has been constantly harassing her because of her caste and the work that she does. "He is also forcing me to sign documents and is stopping me from doing my duty. He is also an ex-police personnel and so the four other ward members are taking his side," said Muthulakshmi, as reported by The New Indian Express.

Sources from Muthulakshmi's village have also told that she was told to go to the vice-president's house to do her work. Due to several issues related to the panchayat's finance, both of them had a fallout. Muthulakshmi regularly went to the office and started taking note of his activities as well.

Irritated by this, Vardharaj started harassing her on a daily basis, by constantly citing her caste. One of the people who were close to the vice-president has also given a statement that Muthulakshmi was thrown out of the office after she started complaining about the harassment that she was undergoing.

According to the Block Development Officer Banthey Nawas Haja Mydeen, Vardharaj was only posted in the village for a week and was also informed about the issue. The District Collector has also said that an inquiry is underway.

