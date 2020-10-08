Consistent Decline In Conviction Rates In Caste-Based Violence Cases For Past Three Years: NCRB Data
The conviction rate in cases related to caste-based riots in 2019 was 18.1 per cent, in 2018 it was 19.3 per cent and in 2017, the rate was as high as 30.7 per cent, according to the NCRB data.
According to the latest National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) data, the conviction rate in caste-based violence cases has been decreasing consistently for three years. After the gang-rape and murder of the 19-year-old Dalit girl in Uttar Pradesh's Hathras district by upper-caste men, questions on caste-based violence in India are being raised.
Yogi Adityanath led Uttar Pradesh government has accused unidentified individuals and groups for hatching conspiracy to instigate caste violence in the state.
A total number of convictions is divided by the total cases in order to get the actual conviction rate. The total cases include convictions ordered by the courts, releases and acquittal of the accused.
According to a News18 report, a gradual shift in the chargesheet ratio for caste-based riots was also noticed during the same period. The charge sheet rate for crimes like this was at 65.7 per cent in 2017, it was 66.7 per cent in 2019 while in 2018 it saw a decline to 35.7 per cent. The chargesheet ratio is calculated by dividing all the cases in which charge sheets were filed with the total number of cases disposed of by the cops.
A surge in pendency rate was also observed from 86.5 per cent in 2017 to 88 per cent in 2018 and in 2019, it increased to 88.9 per cent. A rise in the cases related to pendency shows that the number of new cases is surmounting the number of disposed of cases.
An analysis of the charge sheet rates reveals that Delhi has the worst chargesheet rate at 16.2 per cent and Mumbai has the poorest pendency rate of 64 per cent, out of all the 19 metropolitan cities in India. Out of all the other states, Bihar has recorded the highest pendency rate at 98 per cent and recorded the second-worst conviction rate of 13.1 per cent. For 2019, Assam showed the poorest rate of conviction at a rate of 6.7 per cent.
The NCRB data analysis also showed that there has been a marginal improvement in the national conviction rate from 2017 which recorded a rate of 48.6 per cent to 49.9 per cent in 2018 which increased to 50.2 per cent in 2019.
