Consistent Decline In Conviction Rates In Caste-Based Violence Cases For Past Three Years: NCRB Data

According to the latest National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) data, the conviction rate in caste-based violence cases has been decreasing consistently for three years. After the gang-rape and murder of the 19-year-old Dalit girl in Uttar Pradesh's Hathras district by upper-caste men, questions on caste-based violence in India are being raised.



Yogi Adityanath led Uttar Pradesh government has accused unidentified individuals and groups for hatching conspiracy to instigate caste violence in the state.

The conviction rate in cases related to caste-based riots in 2019 was 18.1 per cent, in 2018 it was 19.3 per cent and in 2017, the rate was as high as 30.7 per cent, according to the NCRB data.

A total number of convictions is divided by the total cases in order to get the actual conviction rate. The total cases include convictions ordered by the courts, releases and acquittal of the accused.

According to a News18 report, a gradual shift in the chargesheet ratio for caste-based riots was also noticed during the same period. The charge sheet rate for crimes like this was at 65.7 per cent in 2017, it was 66.7 per cent in 2019 while in 2018 it saw a decline to 35.7 per cent. The chargesheet ratio is calculated by dividing all the cases in which charge sheets were filed with the total number of cases disposed of by the cops.