Karnataka Witnesses Spike In Crimes Against Scheduled Caste, Tribe Communities: Report

Karanataka reported nearly 2,327 cases of murder, assault, exploitation, and other criminal activities against the Scheduled Caste/Scheduled Tribe (SC/ST) community members in the last one year, from April 1, 2020, to March 31, 2021.

This is the official data revealed by the state government. There is an increase of over 54 per cent from the previous year, wherein the total cases reported were 1,504, the report further read.

Of them, 87 are murders cases, 216 cases are of exploitation, 2,024 other instances, and three incidents of fire.

Many cases were related to hate crimes, rape, name-calling, denial of services, and uncountable assaults have gone unreported. Two incidents of 'honour killings were reported in 10 days, Hindustan Times reported.

Cases That Go Unreported

Speaking to the media, lawyer and Bengaluru-based activist Clifton Rozario said the number might be higher, as there are cases of atrocities that go unreported. So the figure given in the data primarily includes the cases reported to the authorities.

"When we look at these figures, we have to keep in mind that for every recorded crime, there are other atrocities that are normalised," the media quoted him as saying. One of the major reasons for this is the people responsible for nabbing the accused, are also involved in such practices. The record in investigating cases is poor in the state.

According to the report, the conviction rates were lower than the number of cases registered. In 2019, at least 2,775 people were arrested and 2,945 booked under relevant sections for crimes against the communities. Of them, only 50 were convicted, and 1,513 were granted bail.

Condition So Far

Reportedly, the state government has issued ₹284 crores as compensation for the victims of these crimes.

Congress MLA (Chittapur constituency), Priyank Kharge said that registering more cases to the authorities must not be glorified rather the government should focus on reducing the crimes.

The coronavirus pandemic also played a major role in the increase in crimes, forcing people to migrate from one place to another in search of livelihood. Many of these people were harassed in cases involving rifts with upper-caste community members, Kharge added.

