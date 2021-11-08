Chennai School Maintains Caste-Based Attendance For 'Administrative Purpose', Faces Action

The Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) has pulled up a primary school in Chennai for maintaining the attendance register of their students on the basis of caste, instead of the usual practice of listing them in alphabetical order.

The school teacher found to be responsible for such segregation has been transferred to another school, The Indian Express reported.



The school education department had directed schools to conduct classes for students on a rotational basis after they reopened last week. Meanwhile, a school nearby MGR Nagar listed students of the 4th standard into separate batches based on their caste and called each batch on different days.

Inquiry Initiated Against Teacher

The incident took place on November 1, and an inquiry has been conducted as soon as the officials reached the school. D Sneha, the deputy commissioner (education) of Chennai Corporation said that a departmental inquiry had been started and the teacher reportedly responsible for grouping the students based on caste had been transferred.



"We have sought an explanation from the teacher, following which a formal inquiry will be conducted. Our officials checked the school, the students are now listed based on their alphabetical order. We have also notified all the schools which come under Chennai Corporation to list the kids based on their alphabetical order only," she added.



As per the publication, students belonging to one group of caste or community were directed to attend school on Wednesdays and Saturdays, while others were asked to come on Mondays and Thursdays.



When this information came out in public, many political leaders and activists condemned the school management and demanded authorities to take prompt and stringent action.



Meanwhile, the school management has clarified that the segregation was not done to discriminate against students but was for administrative purposes.

Also Read: More Business Persons Died Of Suicide Than Farmers In COVID-Hit 2020: NCRB Report



