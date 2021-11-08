More Business Persons Died Of Suicide Than Farmers In COVID-Hit 2020: NCRB Report

The pandemic year of 2020 witnessed more suicides among the business community in India than farmers. The suicides among traders increased by 50 per cent compared to 2019—the highest across categories, according to the National Crimes Records Bureau (NCRB) data.

Over 11,716 businesspeople died by suicide compared to 10,677 farmers in 2020. Out of these deaths, 4,356 were "tradesmen" and 4,226 were vendors, while the rest belonged to other business categories, The Indian Express reported.



These are the three groups that the NCRB categorises the business community into while recording suicides.

COVID Impact: Jump Of 29%

Compared to 2019, suicides among business persons last year by increased 29 per cent. Suicides among traders saw a 49.9 per cent jump with 2,906 in 2019 to 4,356 cases in 2020, respectively.



Meanwhile, the overall suicide figure in the country has increased by 10 per cent to 1,53,052, the highest ever.



Traditionally, the business community has always witnessed fewer such deaths when compared to farmers. During the COVID-19 pandemic followed by subsequent lockdowns, small businesses and traders suffered heavily, with many being forced to down shutters or default on loans.



"In the pandemic year, small business has been impacted severely. Till now, it was believed that more farmers had committed suicide due to crop failure and mounting loans. But this shows that business people have been under no less stress and the pandemic has made it worse," Anil Bhardwaj, Secretary-General of the Federation of Indian Micro Small and Medium Enterprises, told The Indian Express.

States With Most Suicides Among Business Community

Karnataka recorded the maximum number of businessperson suicides in 2020 with 1,772 cases. It is an increase of 103 per cent from 2019 – when only 875 businesspersons had died of suicide in the state.



Following Karnataka, nearly 1,610 people from the business community died of suicide in Maharashtra (25 per cent jump) and 1,447 died in Tamil Nadu (36 per cent jump).



Nearly 40 per cent of the total businessperson suicides were recorded in these three states alone.

