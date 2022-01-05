All section
Caste discrimination
Andhra Pradesh School Draws Flak After Denying Lower-Caste Students Entry Inside New Building

Credit- Unsplash (Representational Image), Unsplash

Caste Discrimination
Andhra Pradesh School Draws Flak After Denying Lower-Caste Students Entry Inside New Building

Andhra Pradesh,  5 Jan 2022 12:26 PM GMT

In the Godavari district, parents of lower-caste students alleged that the concerned officials provided newly constructed and well-equipped school blocks only to upper-caste students.

A school in the Godavari district of Andhra Pradesh denied entry to lower-caste students into the newly built building. The school building in a separate block offering more facilities is made available only to upper-caste students. The parents of the students said that Mandal Education Department officials are providing the newly constructed, well-equipped building only to upper-caste students and restricting lower-caste students from entering.

As reported by India Today, a total of 26 students are reportedly facing discrimination. A complaint was filed with the district collector, alleging that the school officials and the village sarpanch were responsible for the caste prejudice. The incident happened in a government primary school in Brahmapuri village of the Godavari district. The new school building was constructed from the money received under the government school revamp scheme.

Casteism In India

Even today, discrimination based on caste is very much prevalent in India. Several news stories showcasing the caste biasness in India can be easily accessed. The article published in The Wire talks about the wealth inequality based on caste in India. According to the reports on income, among upper-caste groups, Brahmins earned 48% above the national average while non-Brahmin upper-caste earned 45%. On the other hand, Scheduled Tribe and Scheduled Castes made 34% and 21%, respectively more diminutive than the national average, and OBC groups earned 8% less than the national average. Also, in terms of the possession of wealth, the Brahmins stand to acquire the front row while only a very few from SC and ST fall in the wealthiest category.

Schools Should Be Places To Uproot Casteism

Schools should be places where children can become better individuals and must be taught about negative stereotypes prevailing in society and measures to uproot them. Caste discrimination shouldn't just remain a chapter in the social science textbook, but children should be taught the reality in today's India and how each individual has to be treated irrespective of caste, gender, social status etc.

The incident in Brahmapuri village is contradictory to what should happen in an ideal school environment. It is wrong when the places that should teach that caste discrimination is wrong discriminates students based on caste. Strict action must be taken against the school officials, and fellow students should be made aware of the importance of treating all individuals as equals rather than differentiating them on any basis.

Also Read: Mumbai Police Detains 18-Yr-Old Girl Alleged Mastermind Behind 'Bulli Bai' App

