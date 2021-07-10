20-Yr-Old Dalit Beaten, Hit On Private Parts Over Love Affair In Uttar Pradesh

Uttar Pradesh reported a horrific incident where a man belonging to the Dalit community was brutally beaten up with sticks on his private parts by a group of people over a love affair matter.

The Incident

The incident took place on Tuesday, July 8, at the Akhbarpur area of Dehat district in Kanpur. One of the attackers asks the man to give out his caste. Upon learning he belongs to the Dalit community, the group slapped him, hit him with a stick and drag him by his hair to the ground, NDTV reported.

The group pulled the survivor by his hair, elbowed, kicked, thrashed him with sticks in front of the public. The youth can be seen crying for help, but no one comes forward while he was being hit without any resistance.

Another video of the incident showed the youth being stripped down, tied to a tree, and beaten up. While one attacker holds the youth's hands together, the other one pokes him in his private parts with a wooden stick.

The youth was left with severe wounds and later admitted to Kanpur hospital, and his father lodged an FIR with the police.

Beaten Over Affair

The 20-year-old provides tent and logistic services for marriage. In one of the functions, he met the attacker's sister, after which both started talking over calls.

A day before the incident, the woman had called him for a meeting, where the group, including the girl's family members, caught hold of him, tied with a scarf and assaulted him.

Accused Nabbed

The matter was brought to the police attention after the video of the incident was widely circulated on social media, followed by the arrest of one person. The team is on the lookout for the other culprits identified in the video.

"Two more people can be seen beating the Dalit youth. We are trying to find out their details, and teams have been formed to arrest them," Additional SP of Kanpur Dehat, Ghanshyam Chaurasiya, told the media.

Also Read: Tamil Nadu Govt Awards Rs 5 Lakh To Families Of Athletes Representing At Tokyo Olympics