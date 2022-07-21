Here's Everything You Need To Know To Register A Company In India

Are you thinking of starting your own business? Then it is time to take the first step, which is company registration! As per the latest statistics, there are up to 65861 startups registered in India from 2021 to 2022, as reported by Business Standard, and the number is further going to grow. To get ahead of the curve, you should complete your company registration asap. And this is where Vakilsearch can help you out. As an entity, we help more than 1000 firms to complete their company registration online in India.

Registering a company in India involves a lot of legal processes. Based on the Company Act of 2013, the company registration in India with the Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA) should adhere to a set of rules and regulations. If you perfectly complete registering a company online in India, you can avail of the major benefits that are discussed below.

Registering a company will enhance The authenticity involved in the business.

Company registration can effectively protect the company owner from personal liability and protects other people from risk and losses.

A completely legalised and registered company will attract more customers.

A company registered with the MCA can easily procure a bank loan and attract reliable investors to improve the business.

A registered company offers greater liability protection to the assets.

It increases the potential for the company to grow big and expand with greater capital contribution and stability.

Financial Years Total Number of Companies 2018-2019 105099 2019-2020 103064 2020-2021 138314 2021-2022 96657

What You Need to Register A Company in India?

While registering a company, you must ensure that the checklist requirements are met completely. The Companies Act of 2013 has mentioned the following checklist for registering a company in India. Experts at Vakilsearch suggest you never miss even one of the following pointers.

There Should Be 2 Directors

This is the first criteria that have to be fulfilled. Per experts at Vakilsearch, a company director plays a crucial role while incorporating a company. There must be at least two directors in a private limited corporation; however, there can be a maximum of fifteen directors.

Apart from this, the Companies Act of 2013 mentions that at least one of the company's directors must be an Indian citizen.

A Unique Company Name

The next criteria are to provide a proper company name. Your company's name must be distinct. The present companies or trademarks in India should not be identical to your company name.

Minimum Capital Contribution

As per the Companies Act of 2013, every individual or company founder should invest a minimum capital contribution for a business, a company's authorised capital should be at least ₹1 lakh.

Registered Office

The last criterion on the list is to have a registered office. A company's registered office does not have to be a commercial location. A NOC from the landlord is required to use a rental property as the registered office.

