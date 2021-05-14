PM-Kisan 8th Instalment: PM Modi Releases Rs 19,000 crore To Over 9.5 crore Farmers

Shubhendu Deshmukh
Prime Minister Narendra Modi released the eighth instalment of the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) scheme on Friday. Under the scheme, the government disbursed over ₹19,000 crores to more than 9.5 crore farmers via direct benefit transfer.
Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar, who was also present on occasion, informed that the latest state to join the scheme was West Bengal. He said that the scheme would benefit more than seven lakh farmers of the state, reported IndiaTV.
The central government started the PM-KISAN Scheme in 2018 to provide financial support to the small and marginal farmers having a combined landholding of up to two hectares. The 100 per cent Centre funded scheme provides financial assistance of ₹6,000 per year to around 14 crore farmers in three instalments of ₹2,000 each.
Various state governments and Union territories identify and list out the names of the eligible farmers. The list is then sent to the central government. The amount is directly transferred into the farmers' bank accounts through direct benefit transfer. The first instalment is deposited between December and March, the second between April and July, and the third between August and November.
The seventh instalment of ₹18,000 crore for around nine crore farmers was released on December 25 last year.
