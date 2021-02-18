Agriculture

Farmers From Each Village To Take Turns At Protest Site To Optimise Workforce In Fields

As the harvesting season has begun, the farmers have decided to have just enough protesters on a rotational basis so that the rest can work in the fields.

The Logical Indian Crew
Delhi   |   18 Feb 2021
Writer : Krishna Kakani | Editor : Shubhendu Deshmukh | Creatives : Krishna Kakani
Image Credits: Financial Express

The farmer unions have reportedly asked the farmers to have not more than 15 people from one village present at any time on the protest sites in Delhi.

Bharatiya Kisan Union leader Rakesh Tikait had earlier urged the farmers with his "one tractor, 15 people and 10 people from each village" formula to maximise participation. However, as the harvesting season has begun, the farmers have decided to have just enough protesters on a rotational basis so that the rest can work in the fields.

The length of the rotation period will be determined by the distance between the native villages of the farmers and the protest site.

"We have decided that at a time not more than 4,000-5,000 protesters are required at this place," farm leader Gurmeet Singh told India Today. In anticipation of site-vacation orders from the Centre similar to that of January 28, Gurmeet said the farmers are instructed to keep an eye out for any "SOS call".

"In a matter of one hour, we will bring thousands of farmers from nearby areas. Similarly, we have the list of those farmers as well who can reach this site in three hours. According to an estimate, we can bring one lakh farmers at a notice of 24 hours," he added.

Earlier, some village Panchayats had passed resolutions directing each household to send at least one member to the Delhi-Border protest sites, failing which the parties were liable to pay a fine to the Panchayat. A similar announcement was made by the Bhartiya Kisan Union before the Republic Day to participate in the tractor rally.

Sugarcane is one of the spring crops that come with a two-month window to harvest and sell to the mills. The message comes at a time when sugarcane is all set for harvest in parts of Uttar Pradesh and Himachal Pradesh. On the other hand, the wheat crop has reportedly bloomed and needs tending to, over the next two months, making this a period of high activity among the farming community.

