Gujarat Horror: Tribal Woman Paraded Naked, Forced To Carry Husband On Shoulders

Gujarat reported a despicable incident, where a tribal woman was stripped of her clothes, paraded naked, and forced to carry her husband on the shoulder for having an extra-marital affair.

The video of the incident had been widely circulated on social media and had outraged netizens, following which, the police arrested the woman's husband and 18 others.

Paraded Naked

According to the NDTV report, the incident took place on July 6 at a village in Gujarat's Dahod district.

The 23-year-old woman had been married for years but was facing marital troubles. Later, she confided to another man from the village and had eloped with him. However, the husband and his relatives traced the duo and brought the woman back to the village.

The husband and other men could be seen dragging his wife, stripping her naked, and parading her in the presence of villagers, including children. She was forced to walk the whole area carrying her husband on her shoulders. The residents stood as onlookers.

Later, when a few women tried to cover the survivor while she was being shamed, the man was seen snatching away the clothes they had brought.

Accused Arrested

The video was brought to the attention of the police, following which, FIR was lodged on Tuesday. The team arrested the husband and his relatives identified in the video.

The accused have been charged with assault, rioting, criminal intimidation, and insulting the modesty of a woman under the Indian Penal Code and under relevant provisions of the IT Act for shooting and circulating the video of the incident, Sub-Inspector BM Patel told the media.

