'TRUTH Social': Former US Prez Donald Trump Set To Launch His Own Social Media Platform

Former US President Donald Trump has been banned from microblogging site Twitter, Facebook and many other social media platforms for his role in allegedly inciting violence at the US Capitol following his election defeat last year. As a response the 74-year-old is now all set to launch his very own social network in 2022.

The Trump Media and Technology Group (TMTG) and Digital World Acquisition Corporation entered into a conclusive merger agreement and is now set to launch a social network named "TRUTH" Social.

"Trump Media & Technology Group and Digital World Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: DWAC) have entered into a definitive merger agreement, providing for a business combination that will result in Trump Media & Technology Group becoming a publicly listed company, subject to regulatory and stockholder approval," TMTG said in an official release.

'Your Favourite American President Has Been Silenced'

The former US President, who is also the company chairman, in the statement stated that he created TRUTH Social and TMTG "to stand up to the tyranny of Big Tech", reported Al Jazeera.

"We live in a world where the Taliban has a huge presence on Twitter, yet your favourite American President has been silenced. I am excited to send out my first TRUTH on TRUTH Social very soon. TMTG was founded with a mission to give a voice to all," the former president added.

Furthermore, Trump claimed that the group will form "a rival to the liberal media consortium."

As per the release, a beta version of the application will be available to invited guests in November. The company also revealed that it is planning a video-on-demand service that will feature entertainment programming, podcasts and news as well.

Jason Miller, Donald Trump's longtime aide, had launched his own social media company in July by the name of "GETTR". However, Trump rejected the idea of joining Miller's platform shortly after it launched. The former POTUS in a statement had said: "I am not on any social media platform in any way, shape, or form, including Parler, GETTR, Gab, etc. When I decide to choose a platform or build or complete my own, it will be announced. Thank you!".

On January 9, Twitter permanently suspended Trump's account. The microblogging site said Trump's account is permanently suspended... due to the risk of further incitement of violence."

In July, Trump sued Facebook, Twitter and Google, along with their chief executives, seeking the restoration of his accounts and punitive damages.

