Anti-India Superman Trends As DC Films Faces Wrath For Portraying Kashmir Disputed Region

Credits: DC Movies Wiki 

Trending
The Logical Indian Crew

'Anti-India Superman' Trends As DC Films Faces Wrath For Portraying Kashmir 'Disputed Region'

Devyani Madaik

Writer: Devyani Madaik

Devyani Madaik

Devyani Madaik

Digital Journalist

A media enthusiast, Devyani believes in learning on the job and there is nothing off limits when it comes to work. Writing is her passion and she is always ready for a debate as well.

See article by Devyani Madaik

India,  21 Oct 2021 9:04 AM GMT

Editor : Palak Agrawal 

Palak Agrawal

Palak Agrawal

Digital Editor

Palak a journalism graduate believes in simplifying the complicated and writing about the extraordinary lives of ordinary people. She calls herself a " hodophile" or in layman words- a person who loves to travel.

See article by Palak Agrawal

Creatives : Devyani Madaik

Devyani Madaik

Devyani Madaik

Digital Journalist

A media enthusiast, Devyani believes in learning on the job and there is nothing off limits when it comes to work. Writing is her passion and she is always ready for a debate as well.

See article by Devyani Madaik

The film, which was released on October 19 on digital platforms, has faced the wrath of many Twitter users, who criticised the makers and trended ‘Anti-India Superman’ on the social media platform. Many even called for the boycott of the movie.

The Detective Comics (DC) characters Superman and Wonder Woman face backlash in India for calling the Kashmir region a 'disputed' territory in its new animated film, 'Injustice'.

A short video clip, purportedly from the film, has been widely circulated on social media and has outraged netizens. The visuals showcase Superman and Wonder Woman stopping a genocidal war that the fictional government 'm'gota' has waged against its citizens in 'disputed' Kashmir. The narrator further says that the duo destroyed all the military equipment in the region and declared it an arms-free zone. Superman could be seen ripping apart the aircraft and other objects.

Further, two representatives of two unidentified countries could be seen signing an agreement over the same.

The film, which was released on October 19 on digital platforms, has faced the wrath of many Twitter users, who criticised the makers and trended 'Anti-India Superman' on the social media platform. The Wire reported that many even called to boycott the movie, as it is yet to release in theatres.

One of the users, who goes by the name @_devildog_mm_, claimed to have recognised the aircraft shown in the video. The user said it was an Indian Air Force F/A-18D 'Hornets', armed with AIM-9L 'Sidewinder' InfraRed (IR) Close Combat Missiles (CCMs).

Some commentators have argued the understanding of the Americans on the matter that's been a burning issue.



Contributors Suggest Correction
,
,
Editor : Palak Agrawal
,
Creatives : Devyani Madaik
X
X