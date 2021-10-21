'Anti-India Superman' Trends As DC Films Faces Wrath For Portraying Kashmir 'Disputed Region'

The Detective Comics (DC) characters Superman and Wonder Woman face backlash in India for calling the Kashmir region a 'disputed' territory in its new animated film, 'Injustice'.

A short video clip, purportedly from the film, has been widely circulated on social media and has outraged netizens. The visuals showcase Superman and Wonder Woman stopping a genocidal war that the fictional government 'm'gota' has waged against its citizens in 'disputed' Kashmir. The narrator further says that the duo destroyed all the military equipment in the region and declared it an arms-free zone. Superman could be seen ripping apart the aircraft and other objects.

Further, two representatives of two unidentified countries could be seen signing an agreement over the same.

Developing story : In the DC's new film "Injustice", Superman declares Kashmir an arms free zone. #Kashmir pic.twitter.com/upxyHOn7kA — The Bite (@_TheBite) October 18, 2021

The film, which was released on October 19 on digital platforms, has faced the wrath of many Twitter users, who criticised the makers and trended 'Anti-India Superman' on the social media platform. The Wire reported that many even called to boycott the movie, as it is yet to release in theatres.

One of the users, who goes by the name @_devildog_mm_, claimed to have recognised the aircraft shown in the video. The user said it was an Indian Air Force F/A-18D 'Hornets', armed with AIM-9L 'Sidewinder' InfraRed (IR) Close Combat Missiles (CCMs).

Indian Air Force F/A-18D "Hornets", armed with AIM-9L "Sidewinder" InfraRed (IR) Close Combat Missiles (CCMs), being destroyed by renowned Justice League icon Superman over Kashmir.



Exclusive Snaps from Injustice (2021) pic.twitter.com/BgUIFU8WbD — Rishav (ऋषव) | 🇮🇳🦇 (@_devildog_mm_) October 14, 2021

Some commentators have argued the understanding of the Americans on the matter that's been a burning issue.

So now comic writers write politics of world that they don't know?

I think not, this is a well planned deliberate attempt to showcase supremacy subtly to the young consumers who have no idea.

It's a no brainer who are behind such activities https://t.co/k1f6R6Pnta — bishal banerjee (@bishalb2008) October 18, 2021





Shows even when Americans don't understand the whole situation they feel the need to interfere in others matters. — ♏ (@tbothernot) October 18, 2021





America is literally always butting its nose in another's nations business. — moji (@Lakshmi41362436) October 19, 2021

