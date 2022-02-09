All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
Writing With Fire: Indian Documentary On Dalit Women Journalists Bags Oscar Nomination

Image Credit- Wikipedia, Wikipedia, Indian Express

World Affairs
The Logical Indian Crew

Writing With Fire: Indian Documentary On Dalit Women Journalists Bags Oscar Nomination

Shiva Chaudhary

Writer: Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Digital Editor

A post-graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication with relevant skills, specialising in content editing & writing. I believe in the precise dissemination of information based on facts to the public.

See article by Shiva Chaudhary

India,  9 Feb 2022 8:16 AM GMT

Editor : Snehadri Sarkar | 

Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Digital Editor

While he is a massive sports fanatic, his interest also lies in mainstream news and nitpicking trending and less talked about everyday issues.

See article by Snehadri Sarkar

Creatives : Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Digital Editor

A post-graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication with relevant skills, specialising in content editing & writing. I believe in the precise dissemination of information based on facts to the public.

See article by Shiva Chaudhary

The film is based on journalists running the Bundelkhand's Dalit women-led newspaper 'Khabar Lehariya' and their transition from 14-years of print journalism to digital using smartphones.

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo

Writing With Fire has become the first Indian feature documentary that has bagged the Oscar Nominations. The documentary has made it to the final-five nomination list at the 94th edition of the Academy Awards in the Best Documentary Feature category.

The film is directed and produced by Delhi-based filmmakers Rintu Thomas and Sushmit Ghosh making it the first all-India independent production to make it to the final nomination in this category. In December, the film made it to the Oscars shortlist of 15 from a pool of 138.

Sushmit Ghosh told the Indian Express, "We are beyond delighted. This is a massive moment for us and for Indian cinema. This is the first time an Indian documentary has been nominated for an Academy Award, so it has made history. This film is about fearless Dalit women journalists who are redefining what being powerful means, quintessentially the story of the modern Indian woman."

The Film

Following the release of Writing With Fire, it was showcased at numerous film festivals worldwide and won 28 awards, including some prominent ones.

The film is based on journalists running the Bundelkhand's Dalit women-led newspaper 'Khabar Lehariya' and their transition from 14-years of print journalism to digital using smartphones. The journey began six years ago and is set in the backdrop of an increasingly polarized world. It portrayed the women journalists reporting from some of the most challenging regions of the country, risking everything to speak truth to power.

Led by Chief Reporter Meera and her feisty understudy, crime reporter Suneeta, the film bears witness to these journalists' wit, intelligence, and compassion in confronting the most critical stories of our times.

Audience Review

Internet Movie Database (IMDb) has rated the film 7.8/10. IMDb is an online database of information related to films, television series, home videos, video games, and streaming content online.

Similarly, Rotten Tomatoes has scored the film 100% at Tomatometer. Rotten Tomatoes is an American review-aggregation website for film and television.

Also Read: Meet Rakesh Khatri Aka 'Nest Man' Who Has Built Over 2.5 Lakh Nests To Shelter Birds

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Shiva Chaudhary
,
Editor : Snehadri Sarkar
,
Creatives : Shiva Chaudhary
Oscar Nominations 
Writing With Fire 
Documentary 
Dalit Women Journalists 
Khabar Lehariya 

Must Reads

Similar Posts

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2021 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X