Twitter Must Get Local Licence For Ban To Be Revoked, Says Nigeria

The Nigerian government said on Wednesday, June 9, that Twitter's suspension in Nigeria will be lifted once the social media giant agrees to local licencing, registration, and conditions, dismissing concerns that the restriction has hindered free speech.

The United Nations, foreign governments, and human rights organisations have all voiced concern over the curtailment of media freedoms following the microblogging site's shutdown last week.

🇳🇬 #Nigeria: We are concerned by Nigeria's #TwitterBan which followed a decision by Twitter to remove a Presidential tweet. Sweeping bans that intentionally prevent or disrupt access to, or dissemination of, information online severely restrict the right to freedom of expression. pic.twitter.com/R0FcuHJn7j — UN Human Rights (@UNHumanRights) June 8, 2021

Lai Mohammed, Nigeria's Minister of Information and Culture, told AFP Twitter had held talks with the government, claiming that it was being used for actions that were threatening the country's stability.

"First and foremost, Twitter must register as a company in Nigeria.It will be licenced by the broadcasting commission, and must agree not to allow its platform to be used by those who are promoting activities that are inimical to the corporate existence of Nigeria," the minister said.

Last week, Twitter expressed its deep concern over the restriction, calling free and open internet access as a basic right.

According to Twitter, as part of its commitment to creating a safe service for its users, the company is engaged with the Nigerian government.

"Anywhere in the world where Twitter becomes a platform of choice for insurrection or becomes a platform of choice to promote activities that will lead to the demise of any country, I think such country should ban them," the minister added.

On June 5, Nigeria's government announced that Twitter's operations had been banned, two days after the company removed a tweet by President Muhammadu Buhari threatening to punish secessionists. Since then, Nigerian telecommunication companies have blocked access to the US-based social media platform.



Meanwhile, days after the incident the Nigerian government joined Indian microblogging site Koo. The platform's co-founder, Aprameya Radhakrishna tweeted a 'warm welcome' to the official handle of the Government of Nigeria, reported Money Control.

