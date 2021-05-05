Taiwan, UK Provide Aid To Fight COVID-19 In India

Several countries have provided assistance to India as it fights COVID-19, including Taiwan. Around 150 oxygen concentrators and 500 oxygen cylinders were shipped from Taiwan to New Delhi on Sunday, reported Reuters.

The aid shipment left on a China Airlines (2610.TW) freighter on Sunday morning, according to Taiwan's Foreign Ministry, and was received by India's Red Cross.

"Taiwan's deployment of medical supplies is testament to the close collaboration and partnership across multiple agencies on both sides," the Taipei Economic and Cultural Centre (TECC), Taiwan's representative office in India, said in a statement.

These oxygen concentrators & cylinders are love from #Taiwan. More help for our friends in #India is on the way. #IndiaStayStrong! JW pic.twitter.com/PipLVxRHWz — 外交部 Ministry of Foreign Affairs, ROC (Taiwan) 🇹🇼 (@MOFA_Taiwan) May 2, 2021





Love from #Taiwan has arrived in #India. We're working hard to send more. #StayStrongIndia! JW pic.twitter.com/7D4SZtlSXU — 外交部 Ministry of Foreign Affairs, ROC (Taiwan) 🇹🇼 (@MOFA_Taiwan) May 2, 2021

On April 27, Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen expressed her support for India and voiced concern about the COVID-19 crisis in the region, which has been witnessing record-breaking regular infection surges for several days in a row.

On behalf of all #Taiwanese people, I would like to express my serious concern over the rapid spread of COVID-19 in #India. Taiwan stands with India in this difficult time, & we are ready to provide help. — 蔡英文 Tsai Ing-wen (@iingwen) April 27, 2021

Taiwan and India do not have any formal diplomatic relations. Taiwan, on the other hand, regards India as a significant like-minded democracy and ally, with strong cultural and economic links.

Last year, after advertisements in newspapers commemorating Taiwan's national day, China's embassy in New Delhi urged local journalists to pursue the "one-China" principle, Taiwan accused Beijing of attempting to enforce censorship in India.

The UK lends a helping hand to India

The UK on Sunday announced that it will be sending additional 1,000 ventilators from the UK's surplus supply to Indian hospitals as part of its commitment to support India's fight against COVID-19 second wave.

The British Prime Minister Boris Johnson had cancelled his trip to India due to the rising COVID-19 cases. The trip would involve discussions about an economic partnership involving a free trade deal.



In a statement to the media, the UK Prime Minister said that "the UK will always be with India in its time of need." The foreign secretary Dominic Raab will meet with the Indian foreign minister S Jaishanker to discuss the G7 meetings and any vaccine request coming from India. the Indian diaspora in Britain has helped fundraise money for oxygen cylinders and protective equipment to hospitals in India.



NHS England will be supporting India's response by sharing information on managing outbreaks by establishing a clinical advisory group.



