Sadiq Khan was re-elected as the Mayor of London last week. A Pakistani immigrant's son, Khan has risen from humble beginnings to spar with prime ministers and presidents since taking office in London five years ago.With a win over Conservative rival Shaun Bailey, the 50-year-old politician from the main opposition Labour party, a former human rights lawyer who grew up in a London public housing complex, was re-elected to City Hall for a second term. When he was first elected in 2016, he became the first Muslim mayor of a Western capital.

He is the son of a bus driver, he has been a critic of Brexit as well as successive Conservative prime ministers, including Boris Johnson.

He received 55.2 percent of the vote in a run-off election with Bailey after neither candidate received a majority in the first round of voting. He won by a margin of 228,000 votes. Khan has stated that "jobs, jobs, jobs" will be his top priority for the second term as he seeks to maintain London's status as a top global city while addressing the crisis and fallout from Brexit, which could jeopardise the capital's critical financial sector, reported BBC.

He has often claimed that his early work experiences inspired his belief in the labour movement. His father, a bus driver for 25 years, was a member of a union and received good pay and benefits, while his mother, a stay-at-home seamstress, was not and did not. Khan's father used to drive one of London's popular red buses, and he still remembers it. After the announcement of the result, Khan said, "I will always be a mayor for all Londoners, working to improve the lives of every single person in this city." Khan grew up in public housing in Tooting, which happens to be an ethnically mixed residential area in the southern part of London. He graduated with a law degree from the University of London.

During his visit to India in 2017, he called on the UK government to make a full and formal apology to the people of Amritsar and India for the Jallianwala Bagh tragedy.

