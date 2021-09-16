PM Modi, West Bengal CM Mamata, SII CEO Adar Poonawalla On Time Magazine's 100 'Most Influential People Of 2021' List

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Serum Institute Of India CEO Adar Poonawalla and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee have been named among the world's 100 most influential people of 2021 by TIME magazine.

On Wednesday, September 15, the magazine unveiled its annual list of 'The 100 Most Influential people of 2021', a global list which also includes US President Joe Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris, Chinese President Xi Jinping, former US President Donald Trump, Duke and Duchess of Sussex Prince Harry and Meghan and co-founder of the Taliban Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar.

From Secularism To Hindu Nationalism

Times profile of PM Modi states that in its 74 years as an independent nation, India has three influential leaders- Jawahar Lal Nehru, Indira Gandhi and Narendra Modi. " PM Modi is the third, who dominates the country politics as nobody else did ever."

The profile was written by noted CNN journalist Fareed Zakaria who alleges that Narendra Modi has" pushed country from secularism towards aggressive Hindu nationalism." According to the Time magazine profile, the 69-year-old politician is also accused of eroding the rights of the Muslim minority population and imprisoning and intimidating journalists.

Meanwhile, Banerjee's TIME profile says that "the 66-year-old leader has become the face of fierceness in Indian politics." She doesn't lead her party, the Trinamool Congress - she is the party, it aded.

Largest Vaccine Maker



Poonawalla's TIME profile says, " from the beginning of the COVID pandemic the 40-year-old head of the world's largest vaccine maker "sought to meet the moment."

The TIME has profiled the co-founder of Taliban as a quiet and secretive man who rarely gives speeches, statements or interviews. The list also includes player Naomi Osaka, Russian opposition activist Alexei Navalny, music star Britney Spears, Asian Pacific Policy and Planning council executive director Manjusha P Kulkarni, Apple CEO Tim Cook, actor Kate Winslet and the first African and first woman to lead World Trade Organization Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala.

'