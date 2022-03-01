European Union Provides Military Assistance, Fighter Aircrafts To Ukraine Amid Russian Invasion

As the invasion of Russia continues in Ukraine, European Union (EU)has decided to assist the latter by delivering 450 million ($500 million) in military assistance. The Ukrainian pilots are currently in Poland to support the upcoming transfer of some of the aircraft. At the same time, the EU has stated that it is working to provide Ukraine with more fighter aircraft.

European Union Members During Crisis

Amid the Russia-Ukraine Crisis, several countries have come together to help Ukraine. Austria, Belgium, Croatia, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Italy, Ireland, Latvia, Lithuania, Malta, Poland, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden, and the Netherlands have made offers to Ukraine through the EU Civil Protection Mechanism, which includes 8 million essential medical care items and civil protection support.

Poland, a part of the EU, is already providing shelter to Ukrainian refugees by delivering basic living standards amenities.

European Union Provides Military Aid

The announcement was made on February 27 by Josep Borrell, the Union's High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security. He stated that Kyiv had requested the aircraft as part of a larger military assistance package from the EU and the West and said, "We are going to provide even fighting jets. Minister Kuleba has been asking us that they need the kind of fighter jets that the Ukrainian army is able to operate. And we know what kind of planes, and some member states have these kinds of planes," as reported by 1945.

Fighter Aircraft That Ukraine Will Get

According to the EU's foreign policy chief, Kyiv is requesting Soviet-era combat aircraft, which the Ukrainian Air Force inherited in 1991 and still operates today. The multirole combat aircraft MiG-29 'Fulcrum' and Sukhoi Su-27 'Flanker,' and the ground attack aircraft Sukhoi Su-24 'Fencer' and Su-25 'Frogfoot.' EU member states could supply the MiG-29 and Su-25, reported Janes.

Ukraine will be receiving the Polish Air Force, which has 21 single-seat and six twin-seat MiG-29 aircraft; the Bulgarian Air Force 11 consisting single-seat and three twin-seat MiG-29 aircraft. And the Slovak Air Force has nine single-seat and two twin-seat MiG-29 aircraft. The Bulgarian Air Force also has six single-seat Su-25s and two twin-seat Su-25s.

Borrell suggested that Europe may expedite the process by providing jets that Ukraine's air force is already trained and equipped to fly. Although these kinds of deals that include sales or donations of fighter jet typically take years to plan and execute, as it requires the passage of export controls as well as long-term investments in maintenance capabilities, spare parts inventories, and pilot-training pipelines

Also Read: Ukraine Demands Ceasefire, Troops Withdrawal Before Russia Talks: Here Are The Top Developments