Centre, Microsoft India Join Hands To Train 10 Million Jobseekers

Microsoft India has collaborated with the Union Ministry of Labour and Employment to launch the 'Digi Saksham' scheme to empower job seekers in the country. Under this scheme in the first year the Centre plans to train 3,00,000 job seekers in the country.

Under this scheme, 10 million active registered job seekers on the National Career Service (NCS) will be provided training free of cost for the next few years. Job seekers will be provided three types of training under the scheme - ILT mode training (instructor-Led), digital skills (Self-Paced Learning) and VILT mode training (virtual instructor lead), the Union Ministry said.

The Digi Saksham scheme has been designed and conceptualised by Microsoft India. Aga Khan Rural Support Programme-India (AKRSP-I) and its knowledge partner TMI e2E Academy will implement the scheme on the ground. The centre has said the scheme will give priority to disadvantaged and semi-urban communities.



" The job market today is highly competitive, and employers are looking for skilled workers along with subject matter expertise. Today it is essential for Indian youth to learn digital skills and be proficient in computer skills if India has to achieve its ambitions," said Bhupender Yadav, Union Cabinet Minister for Environment, Forest & Climate change.



On the other hand, Anant Maheshwari, President, Microsoft India, said, " Ensuring equitable access and opportunity to digital technology and skills will be important for realising the Digital India Vision. We have a great opportunity to become an increasing tech engine in the world. Providing equal opportunities for all and access to digital skills for all will be the key to long-term social and economic value creation in India."



