Government Scheme Set To Provide Gurgaon's BPL Families Jobs

Government Scheme Set To Provide Gurgaons BPL Families Jobs

Photo Credit: Unsplash and Facebook

Welfare Schemes
Haryana,  30 Nov 2021 12:16 PM GMT  | Updated 2021-11-30T17:48:19+05:30check update history

As per reports, the district administration organized a special camp at Tikli Village to facilitate those eligible families to get the benefit of the welfare scheme implemented through various departments of the government.

The district administration, on November 29, launched the Mukhyamantri Antyodaya Parivar Utthan Yojana to increase the income of Below Poverty Line (BPL) families. Under this scheme, the state government will provide self-employment opportunities to those families whose family income is below 1 Lakh.

Camps Organized To Benefit The Beneficiaries

According to the Times of India report, the district administration organized a special camp at Tikli Village to facilitate those eligible families to get the benefit of the welfare scheme implemented through various departments of the government. As per the senior official in district administration, such camps will be organized till December 22 across the district, and the next camp will be organized Farrukkhnagar tehsil office on November 30.

Household Below Income Of 1 Lakh Annually Will Get The Benefit

It has been touted as one of the most ambitious schemes of chief minister Khattar and aims to reach more than 3 lakh families who are eligible to get the benefit of the welfare scheme with an annual income of up to 1 Lakh.

"This scheme will be helpful in raising the living standard of those people who are economically weaker,"

said Y Puran Kumar, Inspector General of Police and Nodal Officer.

Also Read: India Releases Fresh Guidelines For International Passengers Amid 'Omicron' Variant Concerns: Know More

Employment Opportunity 
Poverty line 
Haryana government 

