Caste discrimination
EDMC Launches Programme To Empower 2,500 Street Food Vendors Through Training

Photo Credit: Unsplash

Welfare Schemes
Shweta Singh

Remote Intern

She is a Journalism graduate from Delhi University, She has previously worked as a voice over artist for various cuisines and clothing brands. She is specialised in content writing, hosting anchoring and voice over.

Delhi,  1 Dec 2021

Digital Editor

While he is a massive sports fanatic, his interest also lies in mainstream news and nitpicking trending and less talked about everyday issues.

Digital Editor

While he is a massive sports fanatic, his interest also lies in mainstream news and nitpicking trending and less talked about everyday issues.

Under this pilot project, 2,500 street vendors aged between 25 to 55 years and operating in East Delhi Municipal Corporation (EDMC) will be imparted training under the Recognition of Prior Learning (RPL).

For the first time, the Ministry for Skill Development and Entrepreneurship (MSDE) will impart skill training to the street food vendors and make them eligible for e-cart licenses while improving hygiene conditions in food preparation and vending skills.

Scheme To Benefit 2,500 Street Food Vendors Of Delhi

As per an Economic Times report, under the pilot project launched on November 30, 2,500 street vendors aged between 25 to 55 years and operating in East Delhi Municipal Corporation (EDMC) will be imparted training under the Recognition of Prior Learning (RPL) part of Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana (PMKVY) 3.0.

"The objective of this programme is to provide relevant skills to the street food vendors who will lead towards better services to consumers, more opportunities to vendors for revenue generation, awareness on regulations and stipulated rules and better services to the local bodies,"

it said.

Council To Educate On Hygiene & Safety Standards, Digital Literacy & Communication Techniques

The tourism and hospitality sector skill council and training partners of NSDC will implement the scheme. The initiative aims to educate street food vendors on health and safety standards, safety provisions under COVID-19 protocols, effective communication techniques with staff and customers, new-age skills such as digital literacy, financial literacy, digital payments and e-selling. The vendors will also be supported with loans under the Mudra Scheme.

The programme conducted by MSDE, NSDC and THSSC aims at increasing productivity and improving the livelihood of the street food vendors. The inaugural batches will take place at EDMC Headquarters, and the remaining beneficiaries will be trained in their respective wards/zones in a decentralized model. EDMC is also set to identify community halls and schools to conduct the four-day training programme.

Also Read: India Offers Support To Africa To Help Fight COVID Omicron Variant Outbreak

Street Food Vendors 
Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana 
Delhi Government 
Welfare Scheme 

