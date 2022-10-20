The Viral Video Shows Davendra Fadnavis Not Letting Eknath Shinde Speak? No, Congress Handles Make False Claim

A video of Bollywood actor Nana Patekar interacting with former Maharashtra Devendra Fadnavis and current CM Eknath Shinde is going viral on social media. In this 19-second long video, Nana Patekar can be heard saying, "The contractor...whoever is getting the tender, take it in writing from them for 5 years". Responding to this, Eknath Shinde says, "Absolutely. We have put that condition in it." However, Devendra Fadnavis stops him in between and said, "first...what CM sahab said...and you asked a very good question. "

The viral video also has Marathi captions, which reads, "Fadnavis does not allow Eknath Shinde to speak in the assembly, Mahajan does not allow Shinde to speak in front of the reporters". The translation of the bottom line reads, "Do you take the Chief Minister only for a showpiece." While mocking Devendra Fadnavis, netizens claimed that he did not let CM Eknath Shinde speak and Eknath Shinde is CM only for a showpiece.

The official Twitter handle of Maharashtra Congress shared this video and wrote a caption in Marathi which reads, "शिंदे मुख्यमंत्री आहेत की शो-पीस."

[English Translation: Is Shinde the Chief Minister or a show-piece?]





It is being shared on Twitter and Facebook with a similar claim.





Claim:

Viral video shows Devendra Fadnavis not allowing Eknath Shinde to answer Nana Patekar's question.

Fact Check:

The Logical Indian fact-check team verified the viral claim and found it to be false. The viral video is clipped and presented out of context.

During the initial investigation, we observed the viral video carefully and found the Lokmat logo in the background. Taking a hint from it, we did an open keyword search and found the original video on the YouTube channel of News18 Lokmat dated 11 October 2022. The title of the video reads, "Nana Patekar interviews CM Shinde & Devendra Fadnavis: General interview of Chief Minister, Deputy Chief Minister." At 39:55 seconds of timestamp, one can see the same footage as seen in the viral video. We found that Eknath Shinde answered several questions asked by Nana Patekar during the whole interview. At 40:06 seconds of timestamp, Devendra Fadnavis answers himself, interrupting Eknath Shinde.

However, to understand the entire conversation, one has to watch the video from 37:40 seconds of timestamp. The anchor asked Eknath Shinde that Mumbai is known as the financial capital of the country. People from other states come here. However, if you watch the condition of this city, there will not be a single road without potholes.

Eknath Shinde replies, "No, the question you asked is very appropriate because for the last many years these pits of Mumbai are giving trouble to the people. First, there were three thousand potholes, then one thousand potholes have been repaired. But I will tell you when our government was formed, what work I did first? I called Commissioner Chahal, I asked brother, how many kilometers of road there to which he replied 1900 kilometers. Then why are there so many pits? Don't we have enough money? He said yes we have the money. I asked him then why don't you make it with concrete? He replied we do construct 50 kilometers every year...Every year there are potholes when you make asphalt roads. Then there is repairing, you do repair work, are you doing repair work for the contractors? He replied no. Then I said, how much money will it take to make 500 kms of the concrete road? He said 5500 crores...then they have taken a contract of 450 km of road to be made concrete, and the tender process has also started. And I said then when will you do the remaining? I said in March complete the remaining roads, take out the tender and finish it. I will tell you now, in the next 2 years, you will not see a single pit in the entire city of Mumbai, The road will be of complete concrete..."

To which actor Nana Patekar mentioned, "the contractor...whoever is getting the tender, take it in writing from them for 5 years." Before Eknath Shinde could answer, Devendra Fadnavis interrupted and answered Nana Pateker's question. Below you can see the entire video.

Conclusion:

After watching the entire part of the viral interview, one can understand that Eknath Shinde got enough space and time to answer the questions asked of him. The video was intentionally clipped and shared as if Devendra Fadnavis did not give Eknath Shinde a chance to answer. Hence, the viral claim made by Congress's social media handles is false.



If you have any news that you believe needs to be fact-checked, please email us at factcheck@thelogicalindian.com or WhatsApp at 6364000343.

