The Logical Indian Crew
Zerodha CEO Challenges Employees To Lose Weight, Offers Rs 10 Lakh As Reward
Writer: Tarin Hussain
She is hailing from Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. She is pursuing Bachelors degree in Mass Communication planning to set off her career as a content crafter.
India, 27 Sep 2022 11:43 AM GMT
Editor : Shiva Chaudhary |
Creatives : Tarin Hussain
Zerodha, which has long focussed on staff health-related initiatives, has announced a new challenge that will fetch bonuses for successful employees. A lucky competitor could even win Rs 10 lakh.
