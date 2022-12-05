Yudh Abhyas: Indian, US Army Troops Stage Spontaneous Rock Concert In Himalayas

All section
India,  5 Dec 2022

After successfully concluding the military exercise ‘Yudh Abhyas,’ a video was released by the ‘Eleventh Airborne’ of the US Army where the army officers of the US and India can be seen playing musical instruments like an electric guitar, drum set, etc. The video shows army personnel of the two Quad countries jamming together to Nirvana's iconic song 'Smells Like Teen Spirit'. The video went viral on social media as it depicted the armies in a light mood after long, rigorous training.

