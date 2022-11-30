All section
'Yudh Abhyas': Indian Army Demonstrates Trained Kites Destroying Enemy Drones
Uttarakhand, 30 Nov 2022 12:04 PM GMT
In a first-of-its-kind initiative, the Indian Army has trained kites to prey on enemy drones. The video, in which a kite named 'Arjun' is shown in action during the ongoing joint training exercise in Uttarakhand's Auli, was shared on November 29 by Journalist @SandeepBol on Twitter. This will help the security forces tackle the menace of drones from across the border to Indian territories in Punjab and Jammu & Kashmir.
