You Can Choose To Be Kind Anyday!

Writer: Priyanka Jaiswal
A Journalism graduate and a storyteller at heart, who likes to dote on stories around. No matter if it's Personal or Political, Priyanka always attempts to find a way to make sure that people get the correct information at the right time and in the right way.
India, 16 Nov 2022 10:43 AM GMT
Editor : Ankita Singh
A literature lover who likes delving deeper into a wide range of societal issues and expresses her opinions about the same. Keeps looking for best-read recommendations while enjoying her coffee and tea.
Join the kind community @efgorg @kartavyasociety is doing their bit by helping stray animals on a day to day basis. They provide them shelter, food and the biggest thing that is love. This video is about Simba, whom they rescued before and how he is lovingly allowing them to do dressing of his injured leg. “Simba has come a long way”, they captioned the video. Much love to him and your team.
