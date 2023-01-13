All section
The Logical Indian Crew
World's Longest River Cruise 'Ganga Vilas' Set To Cover 5 States, 50 Tourist Spots In 51 Days
Writer: Tarin Hussain
India, 13 Jan 2023 10:54 AM GMT
Editor : Shiva Chaudhary |
Creatives : Tarin Hussain
MV Ganga Vilas will begin its journey from Varanasi and sail around 3,200 km in 51 days to reach Dibrugarh in Assam via Bangladesh, traversing across 27 river systems in two countries. The cruiser has three decks, 18 suites on board with a capacity of carrying 36 tourists.
