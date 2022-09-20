All section
World Wrestling Championship: Vinesh Phogat Scripts History, Wins 2nd World Championships Medal
Writer: Tareen Hussain
Others/World, 20 Sep 2022 8:15 AM GMT
Vinesh Phogat became the first Indian woman to win multiple medals at the World Championships. The 28-year-old won the bronze medal in the women's 53kg freestyle category in Belgrade.
