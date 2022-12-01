All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
Videos
The Logical Indian Crew

World AIDS Day: Chief Secretary Flags Off Awareness Rally At Netaji Stadium In Port Blair

Priyanka Jaiswal

Writer: Priyanka Jaiswal

Priyanka Jaiswal

Priyanka Jaiswal

Video Journalist

A Journalism graduate and a storyteller at heart, who likes to dote on stories around. No matter if it's Personal or Political, Priyanka always attempts to find a way to make sure that people get the correct information at the right time and in the right way.

See article by Priyanka Jaiswal

India,  1 Dec 2022 11:39 AM GMT

Editor : Shiva Chaudhary | 

Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Digital Editor

A post-graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication with relevant skills, specialising in content editing & writing. I believe in the precise dissemination of information based on facts to the public.

See article by Shiva Chaudhary

Creatives : Priyanka Jaiswal

Priyanka Jaiswal

Priyanka Jaiswal

Video Journalist

A Journalism graduate and a storyteller at heart, who likes to dote on stories around. No matter if it's Personal or Political, Priyanka always attempts to find a way to make sure that people get the correct information at the right time and in the right way.

See article by Priyanka Jaiswal

World AIDS day is observed every year on December 1 to create awareness about the disease. This year, an awareness rally has been organised at Netaji Stadium in Port Blair. @airnewsalerts shared the video of the same on their Twitter handle. Chief Secretary Keshav Chandra flagged the rally in which many medical students and health department officials participated.

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo


Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Priyanka Jaiswal
,
Editor : Shiva Chaudhary
,
Creatives : Priyanka Jaiswal
World Aids Day 
AIDS Day 

Must Reads

Cultural Fete: Nagaland's Hornbill Festival To Celebrate Culture & Ethnicity Returns After Two Years
'Work With Respect': Here's How This NGO Creates Awareness About Sexual Harassment Among Unskilled Labourers
Towards Innovation! Team Of 19 Students From MNNIT Develops Driverless Car 'CART-95'
BJP Leaders Share Image Of Flyover From Mumbai As Infra Project In Gujarat
Similar Posts
They Will Never Leave You Alone!
Videos

They Will Never Leave You Alone!

The Logical Indian Crew
Laundryman Uses LPG Cylinder To Iron Clothes Since 7 Years, Irks Netizens
Videos

Laundryman Uses LPG Cylinder To Iron Clothes Since 7 Years, Irks Netizens

The Logical Indian Crew
Northeast Rail Connectivity: Sivok-Rangpo Rail Project Shows Progress, Completion Expected By 2023 End
Videos

Northeast Rail Connectivity: Sivok-Rangpo Rail Project Shows Progress, Completion Expected By 2023...

The Logical Indian Crew
Watch: Tamil Nadu Fishermen Rescued & Released 2 Dolphins Caught In Fishing Net
Videos

Watch: Tamil Nadu Fishermen Rescued & Released 2 Dolphins Caught In Fishing Net

The Logical Indian Crew
Kashi Tamil Sangamam 2022: Month-Long Celebration Of Historical Bond Between Varanasi & Tamil Nadu
Videos

Kashi Tamil Sangamam 2022: Month-Long Celebration Of Historical Bond Between Varanasi & Tamil Nadu

The Logical Indian Crew

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Branded Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2022 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X