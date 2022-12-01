All section
World AIDS Day: Chief Secretary Flags Off Awareness Rally At Netaji Stadium In Port Blair
India, 1 Dec 2022 11:39 AM GMT
World AIDS day is observed every year on December 1 to create awareness about the disease. This year, an awareness rally has been organised at Netaji Stadium in Port Blair. @airnewsalerts shared the video of the same on their Twitter handle. Chief Secretary Keshav Chandra flagged the rally in which many medical students and health department officials participated.
