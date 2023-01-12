All section
Women Protest Against NTPC In Sinking Joshimath; Claim Hydroelectric Project Construction Led To Tragedy
Writer: Tarin Hussain
Uttarakhand, 12 Jan 2023 11:26 AM GMT
Editor : Shiva Chaudhary |
Creatives : Tarin Hussain
Joshimath is sinking gradually, with huge cracks developing in houses, roads, and fields. Many houses have tilted and are sinking. Women have gathered in front of hotel Malari Inn against the state government's demolition move in the sinking hill town of Joshimath. Sinking houses and hotels have been marked red and are set to be demolished today. Many women marched through the town's streets against the state-run National Thermal Power Corporation (NTPC) amid claims that construction related to its Tapovan-Vishnugad hydroelectric project has led to this tragedy.
