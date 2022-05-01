All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
Videos
The Logical Indian Crew

Woman Who Owned A 'Kebab' Stall Stand Unemployed, Watched As MCD Bulldozed Her Cart

Aditya Pran Changkakati

Writer: Aditya Pran Changkakati

Aditya Pran Changkakati

Aditya Pran Changkakati

Video Journalist

A multimedia journalist with a keen interest and observance of rural development, healthcare, and civic issues.

See article by Aditya Pran Changkakati

Delhi,  1 May 2022 9:23 AM GMT

Editor : Ankita Singh | 

Ankita Singh

Ankita Singh

Digital Editor

A literature lover who likes delving deeper into a wide range of societal issues and expresses her opinions about the same. Keeps looking for best-read recommendations while enjoying her coffee and tea.

See article by Ankita Singh

Creatives : Aditya Pran Changkakati

Aditya Pran Changkakati

Aditya Pran Changkakati

Video Journalist

A multimedia journalist with a keen interest and observance of rural development, healthcare, and civic issues.

See article by Aditya Pran Changkakati

The Municipal Corporation of #Delhi (#MCD) on April 20 brought down several shops and carts claimed to be illegal in the #Jahangirpuri area, a few days after communal violence was reported from the location on April 16. Later on April 20, the Supreme Court issued a stay order on the encroachment drive, but several shops had been already bulldozed by then. Rokiya, 30, a mother of three children, says her only source of income was the kebab cart she owned. She witnessed her cart being crushed just 10 minutes before the #SupremeCourt orders were issued. She also held a license from the authorities to run her shop.

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo


Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Aditya Pran Changkakati
,
Editor : Ankita Singh
,
Creatives : Aditya Pran Changkakati
Select A Tag 
MCD 
Jahangipuri 
Delhi 

Must Reads

Healthcare For All: LGBTQ-Inclusive Health Cover Is A Must In Corporates
Does This Video Show Muslim Gang Brutally Beating Hindu? No, Video Viral With Misleading Communal Claim
Did Hindu Monk Save Muslim Woman From Thieves? No, Viral Video Is Scripted
Home As Visualised By Artists With Autism: 8 Of Them Paint Their Dream Homes On Canvas
Similar Posts

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2021 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X