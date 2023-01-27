All section
Woman Shares Video Of Her Late 80-yr-old Grandmother Paragliding, Wins Netizens
India, 27 Jan 2023 12:16 PM GMT
A video of an older woman paragliding at 80 years of age is receiving hearts online. The clip was shared by her granddaughter, who stumbled upon the happy memory in her phone's gallery. "Age is just a number, and my Aai had to prove this. Seven years now that she left us, but what she left in us will be remembered forever," reads the post's caption.
