The Logical Indian Crew

Witnessing India's Diversity! G-20 Delegates Witness The Magic Of Jal Sanjhi Art Form In Udaipur

Rajasthan,  8 Dec 2022 4:05 AM GMT

Editor : Shiva Chaudhary | 

Creatives : Tarin Hussain

The G-20 India delegates witnessed the diversity of India. At the G20 Meeting in Udaipur, the delegates were awed by centuries old art form of India, called Jal Sanjhi. Jal Sanjhi is a temple art form of Rajasthan in which the painter uses water as a canvas for paintings to honour Lord Krishna. This is one such art form that does not use cloth or paper as canvas but sheer water.

X