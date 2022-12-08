All section
Witnessing India's Diversity! G-20 Delegates Witness The Magic Of Jal Sanjhi Art Form In Udaipur
Writer: Tarin Hussain
Rajasthan, 8 Dec 2022
Editor : Shiva Chaudhary |
The G-20 India delegates witnessed the diversity of India. At the G20 Meeting in Udaipur, the delegates were awed by centuries old art form of India, called Jal Sanjhi. Jal Sanjhi is a temple art form of Rajasthan in which the painter uses water as a canvas for paintings to honour Lord Krishna. This is one such art form that does not use cloth or paper as canvas but sheer water.
