The Logical Indian Crew
With 97-Yr-Old Mother On Stretcher And A Broken Bone, Son Kept Straying In Search Of Medical Aid
Uttar Pradesh, 7 Nov 2022
Editor : Shiva Chaudhary |
Creatives : Tarin Hussain
Vindhyachal, 72, a resident of Kamharia village at the Community Health Center Partawal, carried his mother, Bhuara Devi, 97, on a stretcher to the hospital on October 4. His mother's waist bone was broken, as determined by an X-ray that was already taken. The staff informed him that the equipment was broken when he returned to get the X-ray done again. Feeling helpless, he put his mother on the stretcher and sat outside the hospital gate. After realising their error, the hospital staff called him in and provided medical aid.
