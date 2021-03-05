Why Is The Simlipal Forest Fire A Reason To Worry?

The Simlipal forest fire which started in February and was raging for over a week, has finally been brought under control now. The Logical Indian’s Shubham Thakur explains what caused the fire and everything about it.

