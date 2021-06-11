Why Are People In Madhya Pradesh's Buxwaha Forest Area Protesting?: Explained
India | 11 Jun 2021 8:04 AM GMT
Locals have been protesting in Madhya Pradesh’s Buxwaha forest region for over a month now. The proposed Bunder diamond block is expected to explore diamond by cutting down more than 2 lakhs trees. The Logical Indian’s Shubham Thakur explains all about it.
