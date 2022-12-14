All section
WHO Expert Warns Against High Rates Of Circulating Viruses, Encourages People To Stay Cautious
Writer: Tarin Hussain
Others/World, 14 Dec 2022 6:41 AM GMT
Editor : Shiva Chaudhary
WHO's Covid-19 technical head warned that a range of viruses and pathogens are circulating at a very high rate at present. Health officials in places including New York, California, Maine, and Louisiana have encouraged people to get their shots for flu and Covid-19 ahead of the winter holidays, among other precautions like staying home when sick and wearing a mask in public, indoor spaces.
