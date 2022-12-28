All section
Wheelchair Sports Association Mumbai Organizes Cricket Game For 90% Physically Challenged People
Maharashtra, 28 Dec 2022
Wheelchair Sports Association Mumbai organized a cricket game for the divyaang people on 23rd December. This match was organized by Divyang Vikas Sangh & Mumbai Wheelchair Cricket Team and was supported by Mr. Nilotpal Mrinal (Disabled Rights Activist & Social Worker). Wheelchair cricket players are 70% to 90% physically challenged, and they do batting, bowling & fielding on wheelchairs. The team includes all the players with different disabilities like polio, amputee, spinal cord injuries & cerebral palsy. A few players from the Mumbai team have also played for the Indian Wheelchair Cricket Team. Wheelchair Sports Association Mumbai is Registered Under the Societies Act. 1860 & it is affiliated with Wheelchair Cricket India Association which manages the Indian Wheelchair Cricket Team.
