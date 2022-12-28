All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
Videos
The Logical Indian Crew

Wheelchair Sports Association Mumbai Organizes Cricket Game For 90% Physically Challenged People

Tarin Hussain

Writer: Tarin Hussain

Tarin Hussain

Tarin Hussain

Video Journalist

She is hailing from Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. She is pursuing Bachelors degree in Mass Communication planning to set off her career as a content crafter.

See article by Tarin Hussain

Maharashtra,  28 Dec 2022 7:43 AM GMT

Editor : Shiva Chaudhary | 

Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Digital Editor

A post-graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication with relevant skills, specialising in content editing & writing. I believe in the precise dissemination of information based on facts to the public.

See article by Shiva Chaudhary

Creatives : Tarin Hussain

Tarin Hussain

Tarin Hussain

Video Journalist

She is hailing from Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. She is pursuing Bachelors degree in Mass Communication planning to set off her career as a content crafter.

See article by Tarin Hussain

Wheelchair Sports Association Mumbai organized a cricket game for the divyaang people on 23rd December. This match was organized by Divyang Vikas Sangh & Mumbai Wheelchair Cricket Team and was supported by Mr. Nilotpal Mrinal (Disabled Rights Activist & Social Worker). Wheelchair cricket players are 70% to 90% physically challenged, and they do batting, bowling & fielding on wheelchairs. The team includes all the players with different disabilities like polio, amputee, spinal cord injuries & cerebral palsy. A few players from the Mumbai team have also played for the Indian Wheelchair Cricket Team. Wheelchair Sports Association Mumbai is Registered Under the Societies Act. 1860 & it is affiliated with Wheelchair Cricket India Association which manages the Indian Wheelchair Cricket Team.

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo


Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Tarin Hussain
,
Editor : Shiva Chaudhary
,
Creatives : Tarin Hussain
Select A Tag 
Wheelchair 
Sports 
Association 
Mumbai 
Organizes 
Cricket 
Game 
Physically 
Challenged 
People 

Must Reads

Startup India: Know About Government Initiative That Supports & Funds India's Startup Ecosystem
Shocking! Noida Advocate Booked For Hostage & Assault Of Domestic Help After CCTV Footage Surfaces
Media Outlets Shared Old Image Of Traffic Jam Near Leh-Manali Highway As Recent
First-Of-Its-Kind! Vizag Railway Station Launches Sustainable Waste Management System To Reduce Carbon Footprint
Similar Posts

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Branded Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2022 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X