What Are Comorbidities? How Can One Deal With Them During COVID? : Dr Ranjan Shetty Explains
India | 31 May 2021 10:28 AM GMT
People with comorbidities or underlying health conditions can defeat COVID-19 just like normal patients if they take all precautions. Dr Ranjan Shetty, HOD & Consultant-Interventional Cardiology of Manipal Hospitals explains how to fight and defeat COVID-19.
