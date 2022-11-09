All section
Close
Explore Categories
Explore Tags
The Logical Indian Crew
West Bengal: Poor Quality Ration Received From Govt, Villagers Throw Rice On Road
Writer: Tarin Hussain
She is hailing from Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. She is pursuing Bachelors degree in Mass Communication planning to set off her career as a content crafter.
West Bengal, 9 Nov 2022 9:35 AM GMT
Editor : Shiva Chaudhary |
A post-graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication with relevant skills, specialising in content editing & writing. I believe in the precise dissemination of information based on facts to the public.
Creatives : Tarin Hussain
She is hailing from Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. She is pursuing Bachelors degree in Mass Communication planning to set off her career as a content crafter.
A Twitter video shared by Priya Singh on November 7, shows villagers of Malda district throwing rice on the road. Villagers claim that the ration received from the government is of poor quality.
Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Tarin Hussain,
Editor : Shiva Chaudhary,
Creatives : Tarin Hussain
Must Reads
IIM Nagpur Trains Over 300 Orange Producers On Innovative Agriculture Practices, To Benefit 2 Lakh Farmers
Economic Backwardness, Social Stigma Cannot Be Reason for Medical Termination of Pregnancy: Kerala HC