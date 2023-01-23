All section
WEF Davos 2023: India Set To Become $26 Trillion Economy By 2047, Predicts EY
Writer: Tarin Hussain
Others/World, 23 Jan 2023 11:09 AM GMT
Editor : Shiva Chaudhary |
A post-graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication with relevant skills, specialising in content editing & writing. I believe in the precise dissemination of information based on facts to the public.
India could achieve a key milestone by 2047 - the 100th year of its independence. The country is likely to become a $26 trillion economy by 2047, global consultancy firm Ernst & Young announced in a report released on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum 2023 at Davos. By 2047, India’s per capita GDP could grow six times from the current level to over $15,000.
