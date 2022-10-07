All section
'We Were Made To Work For 15-16 hours A Day'; 13 Indians Trapped In Job Fraud Rescued From Myanmar
India, 7 Oct 2022 3:51 AM GMT
After rescuing 32 Indian nationals from a remote part of Myanmar last month, India, on October 4, said that 13 more of its nationals had been rescued from Myanmar safely and were trapped in a fake job racket.
