We Are Their Voices!

Writer: Priyanka Jaiswal
A Journalism graduate and a storyteller at heart, who likes to dote on stories around. No matter if it's Personal or Political, Priyanka always attempts to find a way to make sure that people get the correct information at the right time and in the right way.
India, 12 Jan 2023 11:59 AM GMT
Editor : Ankita Singh |
A literature lover who likes delving deeper into a wide range of societal issues and expresses her opinions about the same. Keeps looking for best-read recommendations while enjoying her coffee and tea.
Join the kind community @efgorg “In Spite of feeding hundreds of kids daily under our daily feeding drive , honestly we are never satisfied,” @kartavyasociety captioned this video, in which they show the reality of the condition of the street dogs in India, the environment they survive in. Sending heartfelt appreciation to them for helping these stray kids. We appreciate what you do everyday!
