The Logical Indian Crew
"We Are Educated Beggars": BJP Youth Leaders Stage Protest In Hyderabad Metro Against Unemployment
Writer: Tarin Hussain
Telangana, 20 Dec 2022 4:45 AM GMT
Editor : Shiva Chaudhary |
Bunch of BJP (Bharatiya Janata Party) youth leaders dressed in robes, referring to themselves as ‘graduate beggars’ were seen protesting in Hyderabad metro rail on December 17. In a video posted on Twitter, BJP activists can be seen criticizing the K Chandrashekhar Rao-led government in Telangana and its education and employment system. The activists, led by BJP youth leader Vijjith Verma, went around a metro cabin asking for alms.
