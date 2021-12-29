All section
WB: Opposition Leaders Sits-In Strike Demanding Repoll For Municipality Elections

West Bengal,  29 Dec 2021 4:19 PM GMT

Leader of the opposition party, Suvendhu Adhikari along with the BJP delegation hold a sit-in strike inside the Election Commission Office demanding repolling of the Kolkata Municipal Corporation election on 20th December 2021 due to irregularities and rigging.

